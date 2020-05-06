x
WATCH LIVE: Protesters march through Denver streets for 9th day

A crowd gathered in Denver for the ninth day in a row to remember George Floyd.

DENVER, Colorado — For the ninth day, a crowd is marching through the streets of Denver to demonstrate against the in-custody death of George Floyd and to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

Protests this week have been peaceful, marked with moments of silence to honor Floyd's life, and conversations about racism, violence and discrimination.

Denver's 9 p.m. curfew, which was in place this week following multiple nights of riots that turned at times destructive, expired Friday morning.

What to know right now:

Small protests have also happened over the last few days in Fort Collins, Castle Rock, Aurora and several mountain communities.

Protests last week and over the weekend were peaceful during the day, but escalated to riots at night that included fires, vandalism, graffiti and looting, as well as confrontations with police in which tear gas, pepper balls and foam projectiles were deployed.

Prior Denver Protests Coverage

