WATCH LIVE: Protesters march through Denver streets for 9th day

DENVER, Colorado — For the ninth day, a crowd is marching through the streets of Denver to demonstrate against the in-custody death of George Floyd and to protest police brutality and systemic racism.
Protests this week have been peaceful, marked with moments of silence to honor Floyd's life, and conversations about racism, violence and discrimination.
Denver's 9 p.m. curfew, which was in place this week following multiple nights of riots that turned at times destructive, expired Friday morning.
What to know right now:
- Charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have been elevated, and three other former officers have now been charged for their involvement in the death of George Floyd.
- RTD bus service into and out of downtown will be suspected Saturday due to the crowds expected for this weekend's protests. Train and light rail service to Union Station will run as normal, but some light rail service into the downtown core will be affected. See the full details here.
- Denver Police hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday night to talk with community members about how the department can improve.
- 9NEWS hosted a town hall on racism in Colorado
- Denver Police Officer Thomas McClay was terminated following a social media post earlier this week that included the words, 'Let's start a riot."
- New legislation was introduced to “strip immunity” from law enforcement and prevent officers from transferring to another department after being fired.
- Colorado Springs is under a 10 p.m. curfew through June 8.
Small protests have also happened over the last few days in Fort Collins, Castle Rock, Aurora and several mountain communities.
Protests last week and over the weekend were peaceful during the day, but escalated to riots at night that included fires, vandalism, graffiti and looting, as well as confrontations with police in which tear gas, pepper balls and foam projectiles were deployed.
