This local grocery delivery startup to rival Amazon

Founded in Kazakhstan, the company chose Denver for its U.S. launch.

DENVER — A grocery delivery company with roots in Central Asia has launched in the Denver area to take on the likes of Amazon’s Whole Foods and King Soopers.

Pinemelon started online grocery delivery across the core of the metro area today from a north Denver distribution center, featuring a produce-heavy mix of food products and promising delivery in Denver, the northern suburbs and west to the edge of Golden.

The idea is to offer the quality of food, particularly produce, of the best groceries people can have delivered but to do so at prices that make healthy eating possible for the average customer, said Arman Suleimenov, managing director of Pinemelon.

The startup knows from experience elsewhere that its customer service and product quality will make the difference, he said.

