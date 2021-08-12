Denver gym cited for not following mask mandate

A gym in the West Highland neighborhood is the first to be cited under Denver's current indoor mask order.

DENVER — A gym in the West Highland neighborhood is the first to be cited under Denver's current indoor mask order, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

Orangetheory Fitness on 32nd Avenue near Irvine Street was fined a civil penalty of $999 for failing to follow the indoor mask mandate.

Denver issued the mandate on Nov. 23. It requires businesses to either require face coverings or enforce a vaccine passport policy, where patrons must show proof of vaccination.

A copy of the citation issued to Orangetheory shows the gym was warned about not complying on Nov. 30. The city conducted a site visit on Dec. 1, then issued the fine on Friday.

The health department said it has issued a total of 87 "orders," or warnings, to 53 different Denver businesses for not following the current public health order. Orangetheory is the only business to be cited and fined so far.

The mask mandate is in effect through Jan. 3, when it could be extended or allowed to expire.