DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December.

The 8 p.m. sunset on Monday, Aug. 12 was the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Denver sunsets will remain in the 7 p.m. hour until Saturday, Sept. 21 when the sun will set at 6:58 p.m.

The autumnal equinox will be at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, September 23.

In December sunset times in Denver range between 4:35 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

