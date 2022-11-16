Free health exams, vaccines at Denver health fair on Sunday

Vuela for Health and Denver Health will join forces this Sunday to offer free A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol tests, flu shots, COVID vaccines and more.

DENVER — Vuela for Health is organizing a health fair in collaboration with Denver Health this weekend that will offer free health services to the community.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Centro San Juan Diego, 2830 Lawrence St. in Denver.

Vuela for Health will provide the following resources:

Assist with applications and information for the new insurance Omni Salud – Connect for Health Colorado (appointments are required for applications). People can make an appointment calling 1-888-SISALUD (747-2583) or through their Facebook page: Vuela for Health.

A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol exams.

Denver Health will provide the following vaccines (people do not need to make appointments for vaccines):

COVID

Flu

Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B

Chickenpox

Tetanus (TDAP, DTAP, TD)

Polio (IPV)

Rubeola (Measles ) (MMR)

HIB

Meningitis (MCV4)

Pneumococcus

VUELA’s primary objective is to engage the Latino community through strategic partnerships that build leadership, promote public health and foster economic, environmental and social well-being.

The nonprofit organization provides health information and resources to help community members access services including but not limited to: nutrition, physical activity, obesity, heart disease, cancer, sexual health, child health, mental health, substance abuse, domestic and intimate partner violence, injury prevention and access to health services.

More information on their programs can be found by visiting their website at vuelaforhealth.org/programs.

Acompáñanos este domingo: 🩺 Feria de salud y Omni Salud 💉Vacunas contra la gripe de influenza y COVID y muchas más... Posted by Vuela por Salud - Vuela for Health on Monday, November 14, 2022