Denver Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines at the Latin Dance Exposition in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Denver Health teamed up with the Colorado New Style Foundation (CNS) to host a vaccination clinic at the Latin Dance Exhibit the weekend of Jan 29 at the Hyatt Regency in Aurora.

According to the press release, the clinic will be offering 300 COVID-19 vaccinations from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the event.

First, second or booster doses will be administered and Pfizer will be available for ages 5 and up. Boosters will be offered to anyone ages age 12 and up. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be administered for those 18 and up.

No appointment is necessary and it will be on a first come first serve basis.

The Hyatt Regency is located at 13200 E 14th Pl. in Aurora.

All weekend attendees are invited to attend the Latin dance workshops or the dance performances at the evening gala on Saturday night.

The workshops will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for adults and youth, age 14 and up with dance experience. Workshops will be taught by 3X World Champion, Jessica Quiles Hernandez from Puerto Rico, and 11X World Champion, Danny (Salsita) Gonzalez from Colombia.

Pricing for the workshops and the gala can be found on this link.

If attendees don't want to participate in the workshops but are still looking for a chance to get their dance on, they can attend the social party for $25 after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Proceeds from the event will contribute to tuition reductions and scholarship programs for Colorado New Style (CNS) youth dance students.

Colorado New Style Foundation (CNSF) is a performing arts educational institution influenced by Hispanic/Latinx culture and traditions.

For more information call 720.271-9466.