City of Denver agency hires Mayor Hancock’s son

Jordan Hancock, the son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, has been hired in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, 9Wants to Know has confirmed.

DENVER — The son of the city’s top boss has been hired as a maintenance technician and will earn $21.70 per hour as a starting rate.

Documents obtained by 9Wants to Know show Jordan Hancock, 25, was notified of his hiring on Dec. 23, 2021 in the Parks and Recreation department with an official starting date of Jan. 24.

Like many city positions, Jordan Hancock will work under a six-month employment probation period.

Hancock’s starting pay is 42 cents higher than the starting rate, which was advertised in a job posting late last year.

“The Mayor was not aware his son applied for one of the over 1,500 open positions at the city,” a spokesperson for Mayor Hancock said in an email. “He has no involvement in the hiring of any career service position, but is nonetheless proud of his son for choosing public service and joining the city family.”

Jordan Hancock has made headlines in the past, including in 2018 when he invoked his father’s name during a traffic stop in Aurora.

In 2014, he was in a car that was involved in a shooting in 2014. Hancock was not considered a suspect and didn’t play a role in the shooting.

