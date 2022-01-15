Denver police looking for suspect who hit pedestrian

Denver police said the incident happened on Bannock Street and 11th Avenue.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a pedestrian was hit on Bannock Street and 11th Avenue around 9:25 p.m. on Friday.

DPD was investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorist on Friday night, according to the police department's Twitter page. Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Roads in the area were closed as police investigated the crash. As of 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, roads have reopened.

Around 10:34 a.m. on Saturday, DPD tweeted an update to the incident and said the crash was a hit and run. Police said they are still gathering more information on the incident.

DPD is looking for information that can help them identify the vehicle or the driver from this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

UPDATE: This was a hit and run crash. Investigators are working to gather more information. If anyone has any information that can help identify the vehicle or the driver of this crash, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP(7867) — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2022

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

