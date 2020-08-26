Crews clear, clean homeless camp near 22nd and Stout

The sweep happened a day after an operation near Curtis Street became heated, leading to arrests.

DENVER — City of Denver crews on Wednesday morning cleared and cleaned a camp occupied by those experiencing homelessness near 22nd and Stout streets.

The sweep happened a day after city crews and police were confronted by protesters during a similar operation near Stout Street, that lead to multiple arrests.

On Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) made four arrests of protesters who arrived to support the occupants of the camp.

Two people were arrested for "disobedience to a lawful order," one person is being held under investigation for "assault on a peace officer" and the fourth was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to DPD spokesperson Jay Casillas.

Two people were arrested during a similar operation near Lincoln Memorial Park at the beginning of August.

