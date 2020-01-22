DENVER — An old hotel in Denver is opening again, but this time as housing options for people experiencing homelessness.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless held a grand opening Tuesday afternoon for Fusion Studios, where 139 hotel rooms were converted into fully furnished studio apartments.

The new housing was a former Quality Inn & Suites in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood.

The Denver Business Journal in October reported the nonprofit closed on the hotel property at 3737 N. Quebec St., for $11.1 million. Renovation plans included installing a fire sprinkler system and building in kitchenettes into each unit.

Housing vouchers will cover the majority of the rent.

No one has moved in yet, the coalition expects to have the building full in a month.

