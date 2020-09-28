Fire crews investigate overnight fire in north Denver

The fire was contained to one home in the 3400 block of Garfield Street on Sunday night.

DENVER — Denver Fire Department (DFD) is investigating what caused a house fire in north Denver on Sunday night.

Just before midnight, crews responded the home in the 3400 block of Garfield Street, according to a tweet from the department. That's near Bruce Randolph Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, in the Clayton neighborhood.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading into two nearby homes, DFD said in the tweet.

About 50 firefighters responded to the call, according to DFD.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire, DFD said in the tweet.

