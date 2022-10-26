1 injured after house fire in Denver

Crews from the Denver Fire Department responded to the area of West 27th Avenue and Eliot Street for the fire Tuesday night.

DENVER — One person was injured in a house fire near West 27th Avenue and Eliot Street on Tuesday night, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

When fire crews arrived on the scene, in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, they found flames and smoke coming from a two-story duplex home, according to DFD.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, DFD said in a tweet.

Crews worked quickly to get water on the fire and extinguish the flames, according to DFD.

Fire investigators responded to the scene to determine the cause.

