Firefighters battle early morning house fire near Sloans Lake

The home is in the area of West 16th Avenue and Tennyson Street, just south of Sloans Lake.

DENVER — Early Wednesday morning, crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to the scene of a single-family home in the area of West 16th Avenue for a report of a structure fire. That's on the south side of Sloans Lake in Denver.

At about 4:35 a.m., DFD reported heavy fire coming from the home, according to a tweet from DFD.

At about 5:15 a.m., DFD reported the fire was under control. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

