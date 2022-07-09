Firefighters battle early morning house fire near Sloans Lake

DENVER — Early Wednesday morning, crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to the scene of a single-family home in the area of West 16th Avenue for a report of a structure fire. That's on the south side of Sloans Lake in Denver.
At about 4:35 a.m., DFD reported heavy fire coming from the home, according to a tweet from DFD.
At about 5:15 a.m., DFD reported the fire was under control. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.
