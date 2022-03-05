Denver Fire investigating cause of 'suspicious' fire

Fire crews said a man was inside at the time of the fire and was transported to the hospital.

DENVER — Denver Fire (DFD) responded to a fire near 4330 W. Center Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. That's in the Westwood neighborhood near West Alameda Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard.

There was a man inside the home when the fire started, according to Assistant Chief Todd Hamilton with DFD. The man was able to get out of the home and was transported to the hospital, Hamilton said.

The fire did not spread to any of the other homes in the neighborhood, according to Hamilton.

Arson investigators were on scene to investigate the cause as the fire appeared "suspicious in nature", according to Hamilton.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

