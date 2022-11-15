Possible kidnapping reported in Denver

Denver Police are investigating in the area of West 26th Avenue and Grove Street.

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened.

The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard near the Jefferson Park and Sloan Lake neighborhoods.

Police said there was a shelter-in-place order in place that has been lifted, but did not say why that order was in effect.

A 9NEWS crew at the scene said there was not a large police presence in the area as of 12:15 p.m.

"Investigators are still working to understand what occurred but we wanted to answer residents’ questions regarding our presence in the area," police said.

Police have not released any other information on the case.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as information becomes available.

