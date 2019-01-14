DENVER — Furloughed employees may be able to access financial assistance to help with mortgage payments as the result of a new program announced Monday by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

About 800,000 federal workers in the U.S. are going without pay as lawmakers in Washington, D.C. remain gridlocked over President Donald Trump's demand for a barrier along the country's southwestern border.

Denver's "Temporary Mortgage Assistance" program will provide households up to two months or $5,000 to help cover mortgage payments. It's available to any homeowner facing financial hardship -- including furlough, temporary layoff or significant reduction in hours worked.

"I don’t want anyone to lose their home because of this shutdown, so Denver’s going to step up and support our federal employee residents where we can," Hancock said.

Applicants can begin applying for the program beginning this Wednesday, Jan. 16 through Mile High United Way's 211 Call Center.

"We know this uncertainty is causing a scary situation for many individuals and families across metro Denver and the nation," said Mile High United Way CEO Christine Benero.

The city's existing Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance (TRUA) program also offers up to six months assistance for renters and up to $1,000 in utility payments for qualifying renters or homeowners.

Denver Human Services has also extended their Monday lobby hours to 7 p.m., and will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday to support Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients impacted by the federal government partial shutdown, giving more time for residents who need to re-certify their eligibility by the noon on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 deadline.

Denver Human Services will also host a resource fair on Saturday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their Sun Valley (1200 Federal Blvd.) and East Denver (3815 Steele Street) locations for people in need of support.

Resources include housing costs supports (eviction, rental, mortgage, and utility assistance), food banks and other food resources, and help with other essential needs.

