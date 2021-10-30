Denver launches ride-share program for Montbello neighborhood

The Montbello Connector will be available for Montello residents on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

DENVER — Residents in Montbello will soon have a new way to commute.

The city and county of Denver announced a new ride share service for the Montbello neighborhood. The new program will offer free rides on the Montbello Connector.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock spoke about the new service Saturday at 12 p.m.

Residences interested in using the new service must download the Montbello Connector mobile app or call 720-868-0560 to request a ride.

Ride seekers can request rides in English or Spanish.

“We’re able to do these types of local transit options that connect neighborhoods and improve quality of life in our city because voters said yes to an enhanced transportation department,” Hancock said. “With this pilot, we’re offering community members greater freedom of movement, and an affordable and convenient way to travel to neighborhood destinations and regional transit stops, and I encourage Montbello residents to give it a try!”

The Montbello Connector will be available on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. All trips can be made anywhere in Montbello and between the Peoria Rail Station and the neighborhood.

