DENVER — On Friday, Denver Public Works announced that they will restart the process of finding contractors to work on the multi-million dollar Colorado Convention Center project, after the city terminated a contract with a project management company for alleged misconduct in December.

The project, which is estimated to cost about $233 million, was first announced in June 2017.

Planned upgrades include the addition of an 80,000-square-foot meeting and ballroom space, as well as a 50,000-square-foot outdoor terrace on top of the existing building.

The proposed rooftop terrace on the Colorado Convention Center

The city hired Trammell Crow, a commercial real estate development and investment company, to providing program management services for the expansion project.

That contract was terminated in December.

According to a release, the Denver City Attorney’s Office found that over the course of bidding on the project, there was an improper release of city documents, improper discussions of the project and the altering of approved project plans.

The city will now start the process to find another contractor with a new selection panel.

A rendering showing the expanded Colorado Convention Center.

According to Friday's release, Denver Public Works released a new request for qualifications for program management services for the convention center expansion project which include assisting in project management, design management, logistics coordination, and evaluation of bids as subject matter experts.

They will also be looking to contract with design and build firms for the project.

