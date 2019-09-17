PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Search teams are looking for a missing 66-year-old Denver man after he separated from his hiking group on Pyramid Peak.

The missing man was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. His hiking party reported the man missing at 6 p.m. after not hearing from him, which they said isn't normal.

Due to the difficulty of the terrain and time of the day, deputies and Mountain Rescue Aspen began their search Monday morning.

The first search team set out on foot at 5 a.m. Two other teams joined the search at 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. respectively, the Sheriff's Office said.

A helicopter from the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS) in Gypsum launched at 11:30 a.m. to assist in the search.

Rescuers searched for 13 hours Monday with no sign of the man, the Sheriff's Office said.

They concluded their search and will resume Tuesday morning.

The missing man, whose name has not been released, is described as 5-foot 10-inches tall and 165-170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. His friends said the man is an experienced outdoor enthusiast, the Sheriff's Office said.

Pyramid Peak is a 14,026-foot mountain in the Elk Mountains, approximately 12 miles southwest of Aspen.

