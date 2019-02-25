DENVER, Colorado — Jesus Alpizar-Lopez, who also goes by Jose Souil-Lopez, is wanted for sexual assault on a child, according to the Denver Police Department.

Alpizar-Lopez has no previous criminal history and his last known Denver addresses were the 800 block of Lowell Boulevard and the 1000 block of South Grove Street.

If there is any information about his whereabouts or if you see him, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for an award up to $2,000.

