DENVER — A former drug dealer was sentenced late last week to 30 months in federal prison for misuse of a social security number, according to U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn and Social Security Office of the Inspector General Wilbert Craig.

The man convicted, James Thompson, lived under a false identity for 34 years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Thompson was a drug dealer in Oklahoma City in the 1980s and had several convictions in the 1960s and 1970s.

By the age of 25, he had racked up several theft and weapons convictions (including two felonies) and spent about four years in prison under his real identity, according to the plea agreement. He also has a military justice conviction.

In Oklahoma, he arranged with a customer to trade drugs for the customer's identification documents, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, Thompson then moved to Colorado in the 1980s, and in 1984 began living under his former customer's name "in an effort to avoid his criminal history."

He was also convicted of several felonies under his false identity, including second-degree murder and numerous serious drug felonies.

Thompson in 2015 applied for social security benefits under the false identity and was approved. Shortly after, the former customer tried to apply for benefits as well but was told he could not receive them because someone else was already receiving disability benefits under that name.

The former customer then had to spend more than two years proving his true identity, and experienced homelessness and substantial financial hardship, the DOJ said.

A federal grand jury indicted Thompson on July 7, 2018, and he pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2018. He was sentenced on Feb. 15, 2019, and was also ordered to pay $930.20 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.

In addition to the 30 months in prison, Thompson will also spend three years on supervised release.

