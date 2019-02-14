DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a proposal to increase the minimum wage for city employees and those who work for businesses that operate in city facilities.

The proposal, which would gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour over several years, was developed by Hancock, Councilwoman Robin Kniech and labor unions UNITE HERE and SEIU Local 105.

The proposal would increase hourly wages for city employees and covered city contract and subcontract workers to $13 on July 1, 2019, $14 on July 1, 2020 and $15 on July 1, 2021.

Following these initial increases, the minimum wage would continue to go up every year in line with the Denver/Aurora/Lakewood Consumer Price Index.

According to a release from the city, this pay raise would affect nearly 1,900 city employees as well as workers employed through around 300 contracts.

When the idea was initially brought up in November, Mike Strott, the mayor's office spokesperson, said raising the minimum wage would cost the city anywhere between $2 and $4 million. That money would come from the city's general fund. Colorado’s current minimum wage is $10.20.

The proposal will be heard by the City Council’s Finance & Governance Committee on Feb. 19.

