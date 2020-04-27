Denver metro area mosques hold food drive

Denver metro area mosques held a food drive Sunday afternoon. They plan to distribute the food Wednesday.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — When Denver metro area mosques put out their call for food drive donations, Ihsan Riahi wasn't sure what the turnout would be.

He's the Outreach Director for Northglenn's Metropolitan Denver North Islamic Center, and Sunday exceeded his expectations.

"Thank God a lot of people showed up with a lot of food," he said. "We even had people coming in with toilet paper, so you can’t beat that nowadays."

Volunteers came from as far as Evergreen to help box the donations and people of all faiths worked to unload cars in the center's parking lot.

"This is what makes America. Us working together as one," Riahi said.

The food drive comes during Ramadan, which Riahi says is the perfect time to give back to the community.

"It’s a month where we try to get together and do more good deeds," he said.

The Denver North Islamic Center will host a drive through pick-up this Wednesday where anyone in the community who needs food can grab boxed donations.

Riahi also says they will be working hard to deliver donations to the elderly and others who physically can't leave their homes. He encourages anyone who knows someone in need like this to text their name, phone and address to 720-580-2605.