Mayor Hancock addresses influx of migrant arrivals in Denver

Mayor Hancock called the increase in migrant arrivals in Denver a humanitarian crisis during an update with local officials Thursday.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and other city officials gave an update on the increase of migrant arrivals in the city of Denver. The news conference is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Hancock and Office of Emergency Management Director Matthew Muller spoke about the activation of the Emergency Operations Center to respond to the recent influx of migrants in the city.

Hancock called the recent increase in arrivals a humanitarian crisis that is draining local taxpayer resources, and he called on federal officials to provide funding and logistical support to Denver's migrant response.

"We are in a state of emergency, we are in a state of crisis as well," Hancock said.

According to Hancock, the city has encountered 10,000 migrants in the past 10 months, and has spent $60 million providing them support.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said Mayor Michael Hancock has authorized the reactivation of Denver's Emergency Operations Center on Thursday morning. The city said it is “aware of the overflow at the Auraria site” and is “working diligently to find spaces for the displaced migrants.”

"It’s important to note that the significant influx of migrants who arrived in our city earlier this week taxed the resources currently available to serve migrants, which include four shelter locations," the spokesperson said.

In a previous influx of migrants around Christmastime, the city opened its rec centers as emergency shelters. It's unclear whether the city plans to do the same in the coming days.

