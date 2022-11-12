Around 600 migrants have come to Denver in recent months, donations and shelter needed

According to the mayor's office, the migrants chose to come to Denver and were not sent here by any government entity.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The city of Denver said in an update that about 600 migrants have come to the area in recent months.

The city released a breakdown of how the migrants are currently being accommodated:

153 are currently being accommodated in the city’s emergency shelter.

48 have been relocated to a church-run shelter site.

52 additional migrants arrived at local homeless shelters overnight.

35 migrants are currently preparing for reunification to connect with family or friends and transitioning out of the city-managed emergency shelter.

The City and County of Denver activated its Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center Thursday to help with the response.

According to the mayor's office, the migrants chose to come to Denver and were not sent here by any government entity.

“Denver is a welcoming city, and we have a strong history of leaning in to assist anyone who is clearly in need,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “We have an urgent need for more space to shelter these individuals, and we’re calling on our local organizations to let us know if they can help.”

The city has established a drop-off location for physical donations at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios located at 5255 W Warren Ave. in Denver. Donations are being accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The city released a list of needed items, and noted that the list could change based on supply and demand:

Coats (men’s S and M, women’s M)

Pants (waist 30-33)

Socks

Underwear

Winter apparel (hats, gloves, scarves, boots)

Children’s clothing for ages 10 and younger

Overall, the city said there is a high demand for new clothing for adults sizes small through large, with a special need for medium-sized clothing and winter weather clothing.

The city is also asking local faith-based groups, non-profits and private sector partners to reach out if they are able to support its efforts by contacting the Emergency Operations Center at donations@denvergov.org.



>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.