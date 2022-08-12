WATCH LIVE: Denver to give update on emergency sheltering efforts for migrants

The Denver Emergency Operations Center will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. on efforts to support more than 100 migrants who were dropped off in the city this past week.

DENVER — The city's Emergency Operations Center will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday on efforts to shelter and assist migrants who have arrived in the city over the past week.

Emergency Operations leadership will provide an update on sheltering efforts and how Denver is working to ensure basic needs are met. The city set up cots at a recreation center to create an emergency shelter. As of Wednesday, the shelter was housing 110 migrants, the city said.

The city said on Wednesday that the migrants were dropped off at Union Station in downtown Denver and made their way to the Denver Rescue Mission. A spokesman for the Denver Rescue Mission confirmed.

The Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center activated on Thursday to respond to the migrants' arrival.

Mayra Juarez Denis, executive director of Centro Humanitario, a nonprofit working with the migrants, said many of them said their last stop was in the El Paso area.

She said the people she spoke to confirmed they were not coerced to come here, they were not trafficked, and Denver was their intended destination. She said some of them are looking for work and to escape danger in their home countries. Most of the migrants she had spoken to indicated they were from Venezuela, though one was from Brazil and another from Honduras.

Denver anticipates the emergency shelter will be in place while it works with nonprofit partners to connect people with resources.

The OEM said the city has seen a steady increase of migrants arriving in Denver over the past few months.