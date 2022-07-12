10-year-old boy missing from northeast Denver

Jayden Dean was last seen Tuesday morning in the area of East 69th Avenue and Argonne Street.

DENVER — A 10-year-old boy went missing Tuesday morning from an area of hotels and restaurants near Denver International Airport, police said.

Jayden Dean was last seen at East 69th Avenue and Argonne Street on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

He is 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who has information on Jayden's location can call Denver Police at 720-913-2000, reference case No. 22-353265.

