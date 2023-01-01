Missing 27-year-old man last seen in Denver

Wanbli Vigil, 27, was last seen leaving the 3400 block of Knox Court in Denver.

DENVER — Just days after the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) program went live in Colorado, an alert was sent out on behalf of Denver Police seeking help to locate a 27-year-old man.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out an alert on behalf of Denver Police. They're asking for help locating Wanbli Vigil, who was last seen leaving the 3400 block of Knox Court in Denver about 2 p.m. Dec. 29. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes, according to the alert.

Vigil has black hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Denver Police at 720-913-2000.

The new MIPA system went live on Friday thanks to a law signed in 2022. Under the law, if an Indigenous person goes missing in Colorado, the state will send out a specific alert.

Colorado Senate Bill 22-150 expanded the investigation into cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people and created the MIPA through CBI.

This is the first official alert sent out under the new program, but according to CBI, the case of a missing pregnant woman who was later found in southwest Colorado in December would have met the criteria for an alert.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office of the Department of Public Safety helped investigate the disappearance of Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, but because the rulemaking process was not yet complete, CBI could not yet issue a MIPA.

CBI did, however, send out an Endangered Missing Alert, asking the public to be on the lookout for Burch-Woodhull, who hadn't been seen since the early morning hours of Nov. 27.

She was later found dead in the area of Colorado 550 and County Road 310, south of Durango.

CBI said Burch-Woodhull was affiliated with the Omaha tribe. They said she was in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Luis Valenzuela, 34, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with her death.