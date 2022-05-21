Denver police ask for help finding missing man

Luis Cardenas was last seen Friday in the 2200 block of West 29th Avenue.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing Friday.

According to DPD, 66-year-old Luis Cardenas was last seen in the 2200 block of West 29th Avenue.

Cardenas is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red shirt with black stripes and dark-colored pants, police said.

Cardenas has medical issues that require care, according to DPD.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to call 720-913-2000.

