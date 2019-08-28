DENVER — A motorcycle officer with Denver Police was injured in a crash on Interstate 70, the department said in a tweet late Tuesday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near Havana Street. The westbound lanes of I-70 have been shut down between exit 282 and Interstate 225, Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet. All westbound traffic on I-70 must exit onto I-225, CDOT said.

The officer sustained serious injuries, was transported to Denver Health and is expected to survive, Kurt Barnes, spokesperson for Denver Police said.

