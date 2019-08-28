DENVER — A Denver Police Department (DPD) motorcycle officer who was attempting to conduct a traffic stop in a construction zone sustained "multiple fractures" in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, DPD spokesperson Kurt Barnes said.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Interstate 70 near Havana Street. The officer who was injured was conducting speed enforcement and was pursuing a violator when he lost control and crashed, Barnes said.

The officer sustained serious injuries, was transported to Denver Health and is expected to survive, Barnes said. He remained in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Considering the number of fractures he has, he’s doing extremely well," Barnes said during a news conference.

The injured officer has been with DPD for 15 years, according to Barnes, and has been assigned to the traffic operations department for the last few years.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Westbound lanes of I-70 were shut down for a time between Exit 282 and Interstate 225, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a tweet. CDOT said lanes were back open at about 12:25 a.m.

