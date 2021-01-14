Infant, two adults killed in murder-suicide, police say

DENVER — Three people, including an infant, have died after the Denver Police Department (DPD) said they were shot in what investigators believe was a murder and suicide in the Platt Park neighborhood.
Officers were called to a home in the 1700 block South Logan Street Wednesday afternoon for a welfare check, DPD said.
The location is near East Colorado Avenue and South Logan Street.
When they arrived at the home, the officers said they found a man, woman and baby girl that had all died. Police said they appear to have died from gunshot wounds.
DPD said the preliminary investigation points toward a domestic-related murder and suicide. They did not release any other information about what happened.
The identities of the people who died have not been released at this point.
