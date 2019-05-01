The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is offering free general admission to all federal workers impacted by the partial government shutdown.

The offer is good for federal employees and one guest through the end January, museum officials said.

Eligible employees only need to show their government ID in person at the museum to get the offer.

A general admission ticket at the museum typically costs $16.95 for adults who are not members.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science is located at 2001 Colorado Boulevard. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

RELATED | Colorado Springs restaurant offering free meals to furloughed government workers

RELATED | Government shutdown has furloughed Castle Rock mom worried about next paycheck

RELATED | What does a government shutdown mean for Colorado's 53,200 federal workers?

RELATED | The Action Center offers help to furloughed federal workers

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS