Denver's new deputy fire chief makes history as highest-ranking woman in department history

Kathleen Vredenburgh is named deputy chief of the Denver Fire Department – she hopes her promotion inspires underrepresented groups across the department.

DENVER — When Kathleen Vredenburgh was named deputy chief of the Denver Fire Department last month, she became the highest ranking woman in the department’s 156-year history.

“Right now, it is surreal,” Vredenburgh, 53, told The Denver Gazette. “I didn't necessarily think about it that way when I was putting my name in the hat, but it is an honor by far, and I'm not going to waste it. I say that to myself every day.”

She hopes her promotion will show others from underrepresented groups across the Fire Department that if she can make it, so can they. She worked her way through the ranks, working in numerous fire stations before teaching at Denver's Fire Academy, working with the Youth Fire Stop Program, working as a fire investigator and within the administration’s internal affairs department.

Vredenburgh said she sees great potential for positive change she hopes to lead. She said she wants the Fire Department to look like the community it serves.

“I'm hopeful that will motivate people to want to view this as a career and want to join our family and … make us better,” Vredenburgh said. “... You finally get to a spot where you have the memo pad, where you're able to finally make some choices on how things are going to go, and for me it would be about professionalizing.”

> Watch the video above: Many firefighters in Colorado don't have gear they need

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.