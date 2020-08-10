Denver to announce new fire chief

Former Chief Eric Tade resigned in February.

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department (DFD) is set to get new leadership and Thursday morning, Mayor Michael Hancock will announce who he has selected to fill the role of chief for the department.

Hancock is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. where he will announce his appointment.

Eric Tade in February announced he was resigning as the chief after more than a decade on the job. When his resignation took effect in March, Tade moved into a role as an assistant chief within the department.

In his resignation letter, Tade said he came to the decision "after deep reflection on the potential benefits to the department of a change in leadership."

There are more than 1,000 firefighter personnel within DFD who staff 39 fully firehouses throughout the city.

Late last month, two Black women filed a civil lawsuit against the City and County of Denver alleging that they were discriminated against based on both their race and gender while working at DFD.

The two plaintiffs are Da Lesha Allen and Charmaine Cassie. Both women alleged that they were “hyper-scrutinized” for their performance during both firefighting academy, while they were on the job and that the white male colleagues were not subject to the same criticism.

A document from the Denver Department of Public Safety (DPS) says Allen was fired because she was unable and unwilling to learn the job.

The departmental order from DPS dated Oct. 24, 2019 paints a picture of Allen as an incompetent, disrespectful employee who had difficulty learning the skills for the job.