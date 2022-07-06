4 teens charged in Northfield High paintball gun incident

In May, Northfield High was placed on lockdown because a student reported they saw someone with a weapon. It turned out to be a paintball gun, and no one was hurt.

DENVER — Four Northfield High School students have been charged in an incident that occurred at the school May 26, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Friday.

At about 9:30 a.m. May 26, a Northfield student reported seeing another student armed with a gun, Denver Police (DPD) said. Northfield was placed on lockdown as Denver police officers and Denver Public Schools (DPS) security officers swarmed the campus. Classes were canceled for the rest of that day after the lockdown was lifted at around 11 a.m.

At around noon May 26, police took two students into custody at an off-campus location and a paintball gun was recovered, DPD said.

On Friday, June 17, the DA's Office announced four students had been charged in relation to the incident. The DA's Office said the students are all boys. Two are 15 years old, and the other two are 16 years old.

The students were each charged with two misdemeanor counts:

Disorderly conduct - display real or simulated weapon

Conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct - display real or simulated weapon

Due to the boys' ages, their names and booking photos were not released.

