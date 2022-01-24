Denver officer hit while investigating crash on I-70

The officer was struck by a motorist while they were investigating a crash on I-70.

DENVER — A patrol officer vehicle was hit while investigating a single-car crash on I-70 and Brighton Boulevard on Monday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD was originally investigating a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of I-70 and Brighton that sent one person to the hospital for serious injuries, police said,

While the officer was investigating that crash, another motorist hit the officer's vehicle, according to DPD.

The officer and the motorist were taken to the hospital for their injuries, police said. DPD has not released the extent of their injuries.

I-70 was closed in both directions between North Washington Street and Brighton Boulevard. At 6:11 a.m., DPD tweeted that the I-70 is partially reopened but, drivers should expect delays. Police have not said when roads would fully reopen.

TRAFFIC: While #DPD was investigating a crash at EB I-70 and Brighton Blvd, an officer’s patrol vehicle was struck by a motorist. The officer and the motorist were transported to the hospital. Extent of injuries in unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 24, 2022

