Denver opens physical location for donations to support incoming migrants

The city is limiting physical donations to Mondays and Thursdays, but they have a working list of items needed to help keep people comfortable.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Over the past few weeks, the city of Denver has welcomed groups of migrants arriving overnight.

The city opened a number of emergency shelters, and as more people arrive every day, community donations are both accepted and encouraged.

The Office of Emergency Management announced that starting Dec. 26, they will only be accepting physical donations on Mondays from 5-8 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon. These donations can be dropped off at Temple Emanuel at 51 Grape St. in Denver.

The city is asking for donations of the following items:

New or *very* gently used winter coats for men, women, children, and infants, especially sizes small and medium

New or *very* gently used clothing for adults (including cold weather clothing):

Men’s sizes small, medium, and large, especially sizes small and medium

Women’s sizes small, medium, and large, especially sizes small and medium

Men’s sizes small, medium, and large, especially sizes small and medium Women’s sizes small, medium, and large, especially sizes small and medium Long sleeve shirts - men, women, unisex

Sweatshirts/sweaters - men, women, unisex

Sweatpants - men, women, unisex

Pants - men and women

Shoes (closed toe gym shoes) - boys, girls, men (sizes 7-10) and women (size 5 – 8)

Shoelaces

New men’s and women’s underwear

New women’s sports bras

New socks - men, women, unisex

The city wrote that donations can be dropped off by entering the north entrance and heading under the north side of the portico, where volunteers will help you unload.

If you're interested in volunteering, is looking for people to help staff Denver’s emergency migrant shelters. All volunteers must pass a background check to be eligible. For more information or to apply, visit Denvergov.org/OEM.

As of 11 a.m. on the 26th, 156 more people had arrived overnight, bringing the total number of those served by the city to about 2,295. 656 people are currently being in emergency shelters set up by the city and 622 are in partner shelters.

To stay up to date with the city's efforts and ways to help, you can find the latest here on the city's website.