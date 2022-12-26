Denver opens physical location for donations to support incoming migrants

DENVER — Over the past few weeks, the city of Denver has welcomed groups of migrants arriving overnight.
The city opened a number of emergency shelters, and as more people arrive every day, community donations are both accepted and encouraged.
The Office of Emergency Management announced that starting Dec. 26, they will only be accepting physical donations on Mondays from 5-8 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon. These donations can be dropped off at Temple Emanuel at 51 Grape St. in Denver.
The city is asking for donations of the following items:
- New or *very* gently used winter coats for men, women, children, and infants, especially sizes small and medium
- New or *very* gently used clothing for adults (including cold weather clothing):
Men’s sizes small, medium, and large, especially sizes small and medium
Women’s sizes small, medium, and large, especially sizes small and medium
- Long sleeve shirts - men, women, unisex
- Sweatshirts/sweaters - men, women, unisex
- Sweatpants - men, women, unisex
- Pants - men and women
- Shoes (closed toe gym shoes) - boys, girls, men (sizes 7-10) and women (size 5 – 8)
- Shoelaces
- New men’s and women’s underwear
- New women’s sports bras
- New socks - men, women, unisex
The city wrote that donations can be dropped off by entering the north entrance and heading under the north side of the portico, where volunteers will help you unload.
Monetary donations are still welcome any time and can be made out to several different organizations helping with sheltering and other community efforts. Denver Community Church, Americans Friends Service Committee, Colorado Hosting Asylum Network, and the First Unitarian Society of Denver.
If you're interested in volunteering, is looking for people to help staff Denver’s emergency migrant shelters. All volunteers must pass a background check to be eligible. For more information or to apply, visit Denvergov.org/OEM.
As of 11 a.m. on the 26th, 156 more people had arrived overnight, bringing the total number of those served by the city to about 2,295. 656 people are currently being in emergency shelters set up by the city and 622 are in partner shelters.
To stay up to date with the city's efforts and ways to help, you can find the latest here on the city's website.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS