8 of Denver's public pools are open, and more open soon

DENVER — Denver Parks and Recreation opened eight outdoor swimming pools on Monday, and three additional pools will open on June 14.

It's part of the city's plan to reopen recreation centers, pool, registered programs and other activities throughout the summer. Details on dates and on which facilities will open can be found at denvergov.org/recreation.

“With the recent removal of capacity limits and social distancing requirements, we will continue our focus on safety as we begin opening more of our facilities, programs and activities,” said Happy Haynes, executive director of Parks and Recreation, in a news release. “We are dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyles that enhance the wellbeing of our residents.”

Outdoor pools that opened June 7 are:

Berkeley Park

Barnum Park

Cook Park

Globeville

Green Valley Ranch

Harvard Gulch

Harvey Park

Mestizo/Curtis Park

Outdoor pools that open on June 14 are:

Aztlan

Eisenhower

Swansea

Beginning Monday, weight room and cardio spaces were scheduled to open and offer access to fitness equipment at Athmar, Montclair, Cook, Hiawatha Davis and Rude recreation centers. Recreation centers that are open with reservations are no longer required are at Carla Madison, Eisenhower and Green Valley.

Parks and Rec also said that registered programs and activities began Monday. Registration for summer in-person programming and activities began May 31 and includes arts and culture, adaptive recreation, active older adult, fitness, outdoor recreation and summer adult sports leagues.

MY Denver activities and the Tasty Food Meal Program will continue to offer children ages 5 to 18 an afternoon meal, and seven Summer in the Parks day camps and youth sports camp will also begin in June, Parks and Rec said.

Additional recreation centers, indoor pools and other activities will continue to open throughout the rest of the year, Parks and Rec said.

Denver Parks and Recreation said it's experiencing staffing shortages and that available positions are posted to the city's job website here.