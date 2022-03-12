Denver police investigating crash on I-25 that left pedestrian dead

DPD said a person was hit on southbound I-25 at West Alameda Avenue on Saturday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a crash on Interstate 25 that left a person dead on Saturday morning.

According to DPD, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-25 at West Alameda Avenue. Police said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

DPD said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police have not announced if the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. DPD has not said if anyone has been arrested.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Both southbound and northbound lanes of I-25 were closed at 3:15 a.m. as police investigated the scene. DPD tweeted at 5:30 a.m. that lanes were reopened.

9NEWS has reached out to DPD to get more information regarding the crash.



#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving a motorist and a pedestrian on SB I-25 at W Alameda Ave. ROAD CLOSURES on both NB and SB I-25. Alternate route suggested. pic.twitter.com/ySodogE7n4 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 12, 2022

