Denver police investigating crash on I-25 that left pedestrian dead

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a crash on Interstate 25 that left a person dead on Saturday morning.
According to DPD, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-25 at West Alameda Avenue. Police said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
DPD said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police have not announced if the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. DPD has not said if anyone has been arrested.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Both southbound and northbound lanes of I-25 were closed at 3:15 a.m. as police investigated the scene. DPD tweeted at 5:30 a.m. that lanes were reopened.
9NEWS has reached out to DPD to get more information regarding the crash.
