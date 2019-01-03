DENVER — ReCreative Denver is hosting an opening exhibition of "See Through the Veil," a project by local photographer Juan Fuentes. The exhibit opens Friday at 6 p.m.

Fuentes is a documentary photographer born in Chihuahua, Mexico and is based in Denver. His work observes everyday life from a lower-class point of view and tells stories of contemporary America, highlighting the Chicano experience.

Fuentes said that the conflict seen in Friday’s exhibit is a little different from his usual work, as it focuses more on gentrification.

“It’s personal,” said Fuentes. “This was something that I was impacted by, especially with displacement.”

Fuentes' photography will only be on display Friday, but the "Month of Photography" program at ReCreative Denver will run March 1 through March 29 with other programs and photographer exhibits.

The exhibit is free and will feature other activities, such as button making with Denver Public Library, collage creation for The College Garden: ReCreative Greenhouse installation, and a Girl Scout Cookie booth.

