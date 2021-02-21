What's next with the investigation after United plane's engine explosion

9NEWS aviation expert Greg Feith breaks down what happened when United Flight 328's engine failed and what investigators will do next.

DENVER — The investigation is beginning into what caused United Airlines Flight 328 to experience catastrophic engine failure and drop airplane parts on Broomfield neighborhoods on Saturday afternoon.

The Boeing 777, which was a flight from Denver to Hawaii, returned safely to Denver International Airport, and no one on board or on the ground was injured. There are a lot of questions into what happened and what investigators will be looking for.

9NEWS aviation expert Greg Feith breaks down some of what we know so far and what to expect as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigates the incident.

> Video above: 9NEWS aviation expert Greg Feith discusses the debris that fell on Broomfield and what's next for the investigation.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

What kind of debris fell and what can it tell investigators?

With the debris that fell, there are the large pieces that are extremely heavy. The ring that fell in that gentleman’s front yard weighs several hundred pounds. You have large pieces like that, but then there are internal components of the engine that you can basically hold in your hand, and those could be critical clues for investigators.

In photos of the debris, you’re looking at parts of the front end of the engine cowling. That’s the part that you can typically see from the passenger cabin. You’re looking at not only the front end but also the remainder of the cowling that shields the rest of the engine. Those are the parts that came off.

What you see in the videos is the heavy structure of the engine. That’s where there’s a compressor -- where fuel goes in and burns to create the exhaust that comes out of the engine. You can see there’s still fuel being fed in that engine. That’s why you see a fire in the exhaust section of the engine.

When investigating this kind of incident, where will the NTSB start?

When you’re looking at these kinds of pieces, some of it has some very telltale evidence as to how those pieces came off the engine. This engine is made up of a variety of different fan blades, turbine blades and compressor blades. When these blades fail, they fail catastrophically. They create a lot of shrapnel. These little parts and pieces will be critical. The key is to find and determine what the origin of that failure is, and one of those key pieces may be in someone’s yard.

What could have been the initial cause of the engine failure?

Right now, investigators are trying to determine whether it’s an internal issue with the engine versus an external issue. Was it a mechanical problem? That is, did a blade fail? Or was there some other mechanical anomaly? And then you have the possibility of some sort of obstruction like a bird strike. So as the plane was taking off and climbing out, did it ingest a bird that caused a mechanical failure?

How did the plane make it safely back to DIA?

These aircraft are certified to fly on one engine, given that it’s only a two-engine aircraft. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) requires that a manufacturer build an airplane that has substantial thrust so that the aircraft, in the event of an engine anomaly or failure such as this, can continue to fly safely on one engine. That was demonstrated yesterday by the safe return back to DIA.

What decisions would the airplane's crew have to make to get the plane safely back to DIA?

Any time you have a catastrophic failure of an engine, the crew members are the sole authority in controlling that airplane and making decisions on the best course of action to get the airplane back to the airport. While they can get assistance from air-traffic control to clear the air space and get other airplanes out of the air, it is up to that crew to make sure that they have full control of the aircraft.

This is a critical situation because the aircraft is heavy, low and slow. They are full of gas, and they are just starting the flight, so they have full tanks of fuel, and of course the aircraft is heavy. The landing gear can only take so much on landing, and the crew could create more structural damage if they land overweight. There are a lot of decisions that go into this, but the crew is the final authority to determine how that aircraft gets back to the airport.

What kind of training do crews have to handle crisis situations?

From initial training through recurrent training, these flight crews are trained to handle emergencies like catastrophic engine failure and engine shutdowns. It’s done on a very regular basis so that they are very comfortable. Because of their training, they were able to handle this situation in a thorough, methodical and prescribed way. We have a phrase in aviation: Train the way you fly, fly the way you train. It's obvious that the training paid off yesterday.