Denver Police chief retiring after 28 years

Paul Pazen will retire as Denver Police chief effective Oct. 15. He was the second Latino to hold the position in city history.

DENVER — After a 28-year career with Denver Police (DPD), Chief of Police Paul Pazen announced on Wednesday that he will retire from the department on Oct. 15.

In a news release, the City of Denver commended Pazen's nearly 30-year career in law enforcement. "He has served the residents of our city at nearly every level of the department, including its highest rank, with integrity and a community-focused approach to policing,” said Mayor Michael Hancock.

Pazen said it has been an honor to serve the people in Denver – “It’s important to me that the next police chief takes the reins at this time so the department and our officers are well-positioned for the future of policing in our community,” he said.

Hancock named Ron Thomas, DPD's current division chief of patrol, as his nominee to be the next chief. The City Council would confirm the nomination. Thomas takes over the department's day-to-day management as acting chief to start Sept. 6.

The mayor said he wants Thomas to continue to create relationships and community, specifically "communities of color," improving collaboration between city partners; and addressing transparency, accountability and communication with the public.

The city described Pazen's tenure as chief through the pandemic and recovery as "some of the most challenging times in Denver's history," with an increase in crime and the loss of 170 officers.

"Pazen has been an advocate for improved and comprehensive training of officers and alternative police responses, including expansion of the city’s co-responder program and introduction of the nationally acclaimed STAR program," said the city's news release.

A few of Pazen's other accomplishments as chief included:

Initiatives to divert low-level offenses by hiring resource navigators and launching an Assessment Intake Diversion Center that opens this fall.

Addressing rising crime, working to prevent violent crime in the city's "hot spot" areas.

Work to decrease illegal guns in the city and tackle the increasing dangers of drugs, like fentanyl, in the city.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



