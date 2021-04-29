DPD reducing stretch of Federal Blvd to one lane each way ahead of Cinco de Mayo

Denver Police are holding a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday to discuss traffic and safety ahead of the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss traffic control and enforcement plans ahead of the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Police are asking that Denver residents celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday with safety in mind. Federal Boulevard traffic will be reduced to one lane each way between 6th Avenue and West Evans Avenue on May 1, May 2 and May 5, DPD said in a news release.

These restrictions will allow for first responders to quickly move to where they are needed in a proactive manner, according to DPD. Police will also be looking for and enforcing any violations that pose a safety risk, and said motorists should obey traffic laws if taking part in cruising activities.

"Police personnel will enforce traffic ordinances along the Federal Blvd. corridor including sound ordinance violations, both from stereos and excessive horn honking," DPD said.

The city's juvenile curfew ordinance will also be enforced over the weekend and into next week.

“Celebrants who are under 18 years-old will be subject to curfew enforcement beginning at midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday,” DPD said.

