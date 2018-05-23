DENVER - The Denver Police Department needs a new chief and they want feedback from the public as they look for a new one.

DPD held the first of its five meetings Tuesday night to hear from the public about what they want from their new chief.

Current Chief Robert White is retiring after seven years on the job. He's going to stay until his replacement is hired.

One of the key things people at Tuesday's meeting said they wanted is transparency.

"I'm looking for somebody who's not afraid to come out to the community and talk to the community and share with the community," said Dianne Cooks, a Denver resident who lives in Montbello.

Green Valley Ranch resident Tom Carllon added, "I'm looking for a police chief who is ethically pure."

"I'm looking for somebody who is confident. Somebody that's not afraid to say we messed up and this is what we're going to do about it," said La Toya Petty, a Denver resident who was also at the meeting.

White increased security along the 16th Street Mall and Cherry Creek bike path during his time as chief. He also made his officers start wearing body cameras. Those were listed as some of his accomplishments in his retirement announcement, but his time as chief did not come without controversy.

Last October, 94 percent of the members of the Denver Police Protective Association said they had no confidence in White's leadership.

At the time, White said in a statement he "[understood] that being chief can come with scrutiny from those who may disagree with decisions being made or fully understand all aspects of the position" but "will continue to do what is best for the residents of Denver."

Back in May 2017, the chief and deputy chief were not charged for mishandling a public records request. The request pertained to a letter accusing Deputy Chief Matthew Murray of mishandling an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a woman.

The outgoing chief spoke to 9NEWS in a sit-down interview after announcing his intention to retire last month. He told reporter Ryan Haarer that all the changes he and the department made were to keep the community safe.

The next public meeting in the search for a new chief is May 29 at the PPA Event Center, not far from Mile High Stadium.

The full list of remaining police chief search community meetings is below.

Tuesday, May 29, 6-7:30 p.m. PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St., Denver, CO 80211

Tuesday, June 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Westwood Community Center (SWIC), 1000 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80219

Thursday, June 7, 6-7:30 p.m. The Hope Center, 3475 Holly St., Denver, CO 80207

Saturday, June 9, 9:30-11 a.m. Windsor Gardens (Center Point), 597 S. Clinton St., Denver, CO 80247



© 2018 KUSA