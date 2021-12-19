Car crash in Denver being investigated as homicide, police say

DPD said a man is dead after a single-car crash on Sunday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road on Sunday morning.

According to a post from DPD, a man crashed at East 40th and North Chambers Rd. The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries but was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the crash is being investigated as a homicide. DPD has not released information on what might have led up to the event.

DPD said East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road would be closed in all directions as they investigate.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at E 40th Ave and N Chambers Rd. One adult male was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Alternate routes are advised. pic.twitter.com/uSSEeoU8jH — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 19, 2021

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more.

