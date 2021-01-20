x
Police search for 2 people who ran from car after crashing with bus in Central Park

Denver Police said no serious injuries have been reported from the crash.
Credit: Denver Fire Dept.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) are searching for two people who ran from a car that crashed with a bus Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2700 block of North Havana Street in the Central Park neighborhood. This is just north of the city limits boundary of Denver and Aurora.

Police tweeted that initially three people ran from the Mazda that collided with the bus. One person was taken into custody. Police said they're still looking for the two others that ran.

Officials have not yet said how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash or how badly some may have been injured, but DPD said no serious injuries were reported.

Pictures tweeted out by Denver Fire (DFD) show the car and bus ended up in someone's front yard.

The bus came to a rest on its right side, according to DFD's pictures.

Credit: Denver Fire Dept.

This is a developing story and we will update as information is released.

