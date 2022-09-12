Crash involving cyclist investigated by Denver police

The car vs. cyclist crash happened Tuesday night near the intersection of West Virginia Avenue and South Hazel Court. Police said delays are expected in the area.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a crash that involved a motorist and a bicyclist Tuesday evening.

Around 4:49 p.m., police said in a tweet that the crash occurred near the intersection of West Virginia Avenue and South Hazel Court. That is near the corner of Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue, in the south Denver area.

Police said it was an accident with serious injuries.

A man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police. It is not clear if the man taken to the hospital was the driver of the vehicle or the cyclist.

DPD said people should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving a motorist and a bicyclist near the intersection of W Virginia Ave. and S Hazel Ct. An adult male has been transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/K6OhXFxv4w — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 12, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.