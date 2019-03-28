DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 10-year-old boy who was last seen just before noon on Thursday.

According to the department's release, Shane Rigler was last seen in the area of West 29th Avenue and Tennyson Street in Denver at 11:45 a.m.

He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts at the time he went missing.

Police say Rigler is about 4-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 72 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.

