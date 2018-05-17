The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen Wednesday evening with non-severe autism in the metro area.

Jahze Morua, 18, hasn't been seen since leaving his Lowry school around 11 a.m., the Police Department said.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and red and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information about where he might be should call 911.

DPD did not say if the school had early release Wednesday or if there was another reason he left the school.

